Misty Wednesday, gusty winds

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Dense cloud coverage from the northwest will bring light rain chances Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

Highest chances for drizzle are in Lompoc, Santa Maria, and San Luis Obispo.

Clouds are likely to extend into valley areas including Santa Ynez.

Northwest winds will be increased with speeds near 20 mph in the afternoon.

A wind advisory has been issued for the Gaviota coast, until 5am Wednesday with 50mph gusts possible.

Wednesday and Thursday will be our coolest temperatures of the week before clearing and warming arrives for the weekend.

