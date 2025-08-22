Hot weekend, new & extended heat alerts

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Heatwave impacts will last through the weekend with hot temperatures across most of the area.

A heat advisory has been added to Santa Barbara, the South Coast & Ventura County Coast with temperatures up to 90 possible until 9pm Saturday. A heat advisory has been extended for Ventura County Valleys until 9pm Sunday. Heat advisories for North SB & SLO County expire 9pm Friday.

Our extreme heat warning has been extended until 9pm Sunday for inland areas with temperatures up to 110 possible. Our red flag warning remains until 9pm Saturday for local mountains.

Monsoonal moisture may bring in some clouds to our region and light storm chances for Ventura County mountains.

Temperatures return to normal next week, mostly in the 70s.

We broke a heat record Thursday, August 21st in San Luis Obispo and was 2 degrees shy of record heat in Santa Barbara.