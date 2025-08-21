Heat lingers Friday, slight cooling & football forecast

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Peak heating continues Friday with very slight cooling for some coastal areas.

Stronger onshore flow will bring a couple degrees of cooling Friday though heat & fire weather alerts remain in effect.

Our Extreme Heat and Red Flag Warnings last until 9pm Saturday with 110 degree temperatures possible inland in addition to low humidity and breezy winds creating critical fire weather conditions. Heat Advisories for coastal valley cities like Santa Maria, San Luis Obispo, Nipomo and Buellton last until 9pm Friday with over 90 degree temperatures possible.

Above average temperatures last through Sunday and there is over a 50 percent chance of local heat alerts getting extended.

Scattered showers and storms are possible over southeast mountains due to monsoonal moisture.

Near normal temperatures return by Tuesday for most areas.