Hot Wednesday, upgraded extreme heat & fire weather alerts

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Peak heating begins Wednesday with upgraded heat and fire alerts.

Wednesday through Friday will be the hottest days this week with most temperatures highest on Thursday.

Wednesday is also the first day of school in Santa Barbara, where it will be sunny, dry & low 80's well into the afternoon and early evening.

An extreme heat warning goes in effect 11am Thursday until 9pm Saturday with temperatures up to 110 degrees possible inland.

A red flag warning goes in effect 9am Wednesday until 9pm Saturday for Ventura county, and 9am Thursday until 9pm Saturday for Santa Barbara & San Luis Obispo counties.

A heat advisory goes in effect 11am Thursday until 9pm Friday for some coastal valleys, temperatures up to 105 expected.

Lastly, a wind advisory is in effect until 5am Wednesday for the southwest coast & Santa Ynez mountains with 20-30mph winds and up to 50mph gusts possible.

High pressure weakens slightly over the weekend as monsoonal moisture creates brief thunderstorms chances for Ventura County mountains.

Near normal temperatures aren't likely to return untli next Monday.