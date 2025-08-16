Mild for now, Sunday Aug 17th forecast

Mild and even cooler than normal weather remains our main weather story as a very strong onshore flow holds firm over the region. Look for the return of more fog and low clouds for the overnight and it could be locally dense for some coastal areas. Winds from the northwest could gust high enough near the Gaviota region which could validate the need for a low end wind advisory at some point. Look for another nice day on Sunday with morning fog hopefully pulling away from the coastline by mid day or so. Highs should mirror what we have been seeing for the past few days with temperatures in the 60's and 70' for the coastal areas and low to mid 80's farther inland.

Looking ahead, an area of low pressure or trough has been sitting just off the Pacific Coast and this is why we have had the steady onshore flow and subsequent mild foggy weather. This should continue in to early next week with more of the same routine of late night and morning fog followed by hazy sunshine and cool to mild temperatures. Inland areas, of course will be sunny and warmer, but even that will be on the mild side for our typically hot August climate.

By mid week, the area of low pressure will be replaced by what is called the Four Corner's Ridge. This means high pressure will build across the much of the Southwest and start to warm things up, especially inland. As we all know, our marine layer can at times wane and even disappear, but usually doesn't go down or away completely. This means the coast should still stay mild to warm while inland areas get very toasty by the second half of the work week. We could also see some influx of Monsoonal moisture from the south which will need to be monitored closely.

