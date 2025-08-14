Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Cool Friday, cloudy coasts

KEYT
By
Updated
today at 2:49 pm
Published 2:41 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Cooling continues Friday with an increased sea breeze and lingering marine layer.

Coastlines will see stubborn clouds last beyond the morning hours.

By Saturday, temperatures will be up to 10 degrees below average in some areas.

Gusty winds continue Thursday night before gradually decreasing. A wind advisory is in effect for the Gaviota coast 5PM-5AM with 20-30mph winds and 45mph gusts possible.

Northwest low pressure weakens next week allowing heat from the four corners to once again move west, warming us up back to normal by next Wednesday.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content