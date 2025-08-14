Cool Friday, cloudy coasts

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Cooling continues Friday with an increased sea breeze and lingering marine layer.

Coastlines will see stubborn clouds last beyond the morning hours.

By Saturday, temperatures will be up to 10 degrees below average in some areas.

Gusty winds continue Thursday night before gradually decreasing. A wind advisory is in effect for the Gaviota coast 5PM-5AM with 20-30mph winds and 45mph gusts possible.

Northwest low pressure weakens next week allowing heat from the four corners to once again move west, warming us up back to normal by next Wednesday.