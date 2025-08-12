Cooling Wednesday, increasing clouds

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Heat relief is coming to our region as a cooling trend begins Wednesday.

Increased cloud coverage will begin to arrive from coastal areas and into some valleys during this next cooldown.

The interior will remain warm but heat alerts will expire Tuesday night.

Heat advisories remains in effect until 9pm for interior Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties.

Gusty sundowners are expected to remain just below advisory levels but could cause power safety shutoffs within some portions of the south coast.

Temperatures continue to fall each day through Friday as high pressure gets replaced with a cooler low pressure system. Below average conditions will last through the weekend.