Hazy Tuesday, tracking smoke & wind alerts

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif - Gifford Fire smoke is being blown right toward the south coast & Ventura County.

No air quality alerts have been issued yet though a wind advisory has been issued for Monday evening. It is in effect until 3am, 15-25mph northwest winds and gusts up to 40 mph

Temperatures will be warm but near normal through Wednesday, rise on Thursday, then cool slightly Friday. Conditions now expected to be 4-8 degrees above normal and a heat alert could be issued for interior areas Thursday.

High pressure weakens & onshore flow increases by the weekend, causing the cooldown, with a stronger sea breeze in North SB County.

High pressure is already in the forecast to return next week, likely to bring a moderate warmup but its heat potential is to be refined as it nears.