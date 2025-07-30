Tsunami alerts canceled, Fiesta week forecast

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Tsunami Advisories have been canceled for our area and Southern California although strong rip currents remain possible for a couple days.

The National Weather Services says to check water conditions with a lifeguard if you are going to the beach before entering the water and continue to follow instructions from local emergency managers and officials.

Some observed tsunami wave heights from the NWS includes 2.7 ft waves in Port San Luis Obispo at 2:14am, 1.5 ft waves in Santa Barbara at 7:06am, 1.2ft in Santa Monica at 8:27am and .5ft waves in Los Angeles at 5:46am.

A wind advisory is in effect 5pm Wednesday until 3am with 30 mph winds and 50 mph gusts expected on the southwestern coast.

Normal and seasonal weather will remain for the rest of the work week, including brief low level clouds in the mornings with warm and sunny afternoons in the 70s, before slight warming arrives this weekend.

Minimal cooling will occur early next week before high pressure over New Mexico rapidly strengthens and expands west at the same time that onshore flow will weaken.

That will cause a big warmup next week Wednesday through Saturday, peak heating likely Thursday and Friday with temperatures 10 degrees above normal.