Warming ahead for inland areas, Monday July 28th forecast

Another perfect day with mostly normal to slightly below normal temperatures as the onshore flow continues to hold firm across the region. Look for more fog and low clouds for the overnight and in to early Monday. The fog or marine layer depth could exceed 2000 feet which is sufficient enough to create some patchy drizzle along the coastal areas and adjacent foothills. Lows will dip in to the 50's for most areas and highs should, for the most part, duplicate what we've been experiencing the past several days. This means more 60's and 70's for coast and 80's to lower 90's inland.

Looking ahead, gradual warming will continue in to early next week as high pressure drifts back toward the West Coast. At this time, we don't see the forecast turning too hot next week. The long range models keep the high a bit to our east and its intensity shouldn't be overly strong. With this said, long range forecasting usually evolves and we'll need to keep a close eye on how late next week pans out. For now, it looks like some gradual warming with overall very nice weather ahead. We are also not seeing any really potential for extra Monsoonal flow working in to our region. So, enjoy the week ahead as we transition from July to August with more nice weather.