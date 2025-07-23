Skip to Content
Mild Thursday, coastal clearing & steady winds

SANTA BARARA COUNTY, Calif. - Cloudy mornings and low 70s in the afternoon continue Thursday, though I am tracking an increase in coastal clearing and uptick in breezy afternoon and evening winds.

Skies will clear across Santa Barbara in the early afternoon Thursday.

Low pressure moving northeast is keeping central and southern California cool through the weekend.

Sundowner winds will gradually increase into the weekend on the southwest coast but in most areas onshore flow will decrease as high pressure arrives from the east early next week.

