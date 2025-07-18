Sunny Saturday, Mid-State Fair forecast

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Skies will remain clear Saturday as temperatures rise to their warmest for this week.

High 60s and low to mid 70s are expected across our region, with a high of 94 in Paso Robles.

Friday evening's rain chances have dropped for our region as thunderstorm activity has mostly remained in the LA County mountains.

Temperatures will slowly cool starting Sunday and into the first half of next week.

Low pressure moving south from the Pacific northwest will keep us below average during that time and onshore winds will create a stronger marine layer.

Late next week shows a warmup for most areas by Thursday or Friday.