Cool Wednesday, tracking marine layer

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Temperatures will remain below average Wednesday as the marine layer holds strong along our coast.

Most cities will stay in the high 60s and low 70s - such as Santa Barbara and Santa Maria.

Paso Robles will be well below seasonal average, in the low 80s for opening day of the Mid-State Fair.

A slow warming trend will begin Thursday.

The marine layer will decrease in strength and depth by Friday.

Temperatures will warm closer to normal by Saturday with more sunshine across the region.

Mild conditions will last through early next week.