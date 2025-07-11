Skip to Content
Cool Saturday, clouds hug the coast

Published 2:40 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Temperatures will drop below normal on Saturday, some areas not warming out of the 60s.

Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and Lompoc will stay in the high 60s.

Stronger ocean winds will push the marine layer onshore causing later clearing for our coastlines and beach communities.

A slight temperature rebound follows Sunday and Monday, into the low 70s mostly.

Inland areas will remain hot through the weekend, however.

North winds will be the most dominate. No advisories have been issued.

Evan Vega

Evan Vega

