Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Cooling Friday, tracking a warm weekend

KEYT
By
today at 3:40 pm
Published 2:47 pm

SANTA BABRARA COUNTY, Calif. - Onshore winds will increase Friday into the weekend creating a cooling trend.

Temperatures will cool down into and stay in the low 70s for most areas this weekend.

Gusty winds are expected on the southwestern coast Thursday night and mountain winds in San Luis Obispo County Friday as warm & dry conditions linger away from the beach.

A wind advisory is in effect until 3am Friday, 20-30mph winds and gusts up to 50 mph until 3am Friday for the southwestern coast.

Morning fog and clouds will linger a bit later and return earlier in the evening this weekend, though clearing is expected in the afternoon.

The heat advisories issued Friday for San Luis Obispo & Ventura County Valleys will expire at 8pm.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content