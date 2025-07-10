Cooling Friday, tracking a warm weekend

SANTA BABRARA COUNTY, Calif. - Onshore winds will increase Friday into the weekend creating a cooling trend.

Temperatures will cool down into and stay in the low 70s for most areas this weekend.

Gusty winds are expected on the southwestern coast Thursday night and mountain winds in San Luis Obispo County Friday as warm & dry conditions linger away from the beach.

A wind advisory is in effect until 3am Friday, 20-30mph winds and gusts up to 50 mph until 3am Friday for the southwestern coast.

Morning fog and clouds will linger a bit later and return earlier in the evening this weekend, though clearing is expected in the afternoon.

The heat advisories issued Friday for San Luis Obispo & Ventura County Valleys will expire at 8pm.