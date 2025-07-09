Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Toasty Thursday, sundowner winds

By
today at 5:59 pm
Published 2:45 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Temperatures are staying above normal by 5 to 10 degrees in most areas Thursday, rising from Wednesday for some communities, as high pressure expands.

It will be 80 in Santa Barbara, 75 in Santa Maria, 83 in San Luis Obispo, 102 in Paso Robles.

A wind advisory is in effect until 3am Thursday. 20-30mph winds and gusts up to 50mph expected for the southwest coast and Santa Ynez mountains.

Strong onshore flow will cool the coast down starting Friday, though inland areas will have minimal cooling.

Clouds will return to the coast by this weekend with temperatures returning back to normal.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content