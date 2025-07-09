Toasty Thursday, sundowner winds

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Temperatures are staying above normal by 5 to 10 degrees in most areas Thursday, rising from Wednesday for some communities, as high pressure expands.

It will be 80 in Santa Barbara, 75 in Santa Maria, 83 in San Luis Obispo, 102 in Paso Robles.

A wind advisory is in effect until 3am Thursday. 20-30mph winds and gusts up to 50mph expected for the southwest coast and Santa Ynez mountains.

Strong onshore flow will cool the coast down starting Friday, though inland areas will have minimal cooling.

Clouds will return to the coast by this weekend with temperatures returning back to normal.