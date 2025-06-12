Cooling Friday, warmer weekend

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Temperatures briefly cool by a couple degrees on Friday though conditions overall will remain warm and mostly in the 70s.

Further warming is expected through the weekend as high pressure builds in.

Peak heating is expected to be on Sunday for most areas, creating an extra warm holiday, about 10 degrees above normal for our inland areas.

Morning clouds and fog will continue with onshore flow and clouds moving in from over the ocean.

Sundowner winds will also continue to create strong evening gusts near Gaviota.

There is a chance for another heat spell by the middle of next week - possibly advisory level heat for the last week of Spring.