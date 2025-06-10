Warm Wednesday, tracking winds & heat

Warm temperatures will hold for the work week with little to no cooling on Wednesday.

Morning and night clouds will continue to return each day for our coastal areas.

Warming up to the 70s by afternoon, mostly clear skies for us on Wednesday.

Strong sundowners will pick up on Tuesday night.

A wind advisory is in effect 6pm Tuesday until 3am Wednesday: 20-35mph winds and up to 50mph gusts possible.

High pressure will build in this weekend pushing our temperatures even higher by Sunday.

Father's Day is looking extra warm, near 80 degrees in Santa Barbara.

Cooling back to near normal conditions will occur early next week.