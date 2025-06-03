Warmer Wednesday, drying out

Temperatures rise slightly Wednesday by a couple degrees though clouds will continue to hug the coast.

Despite the slight warming in temperatures most areas will be slightly cooler than seasonal norm.

Low pressure remains near California though it is moving southeast.

Light rain and thunderstorms happened in San Luis Obispo County and interior Ventura County on Tuesday. Mostly dry conditions begin Wednesday and into the extended forecast.

A slow warming trend will bring temperatures near the mid 70s range by the weekend with more sunshine expected.

Coastal areas will remain cooler than the rest of the region this week with steady onshore flow to continue.