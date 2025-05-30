Skip to Content
Warm Saturday, rodeo forecast & tropical storm impacts

today at 3:45 pm
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Temperatures remain warm Saturday as they begin to cool through the weekend.

Tropical Storm Alvin moving north toward Baja is pushing moisture into southern California which will create extra humid and muggy conditions here at home this weekend.

Minimal tropical weather impacts are expected north of Santa Ynez. It will be near 70 degrees and sunny in Santa Maria for the Elks Rodeo Parade from 10am to 12pm, and mostly clear skies for San Luis Obispo as well.

Clouds increase late Saturday for the south coast with mountain and valley rain chances for Ventura County on Sunday.

Moisture and heat will decrease by Monday as low pressure brings cooler conditions into the 60s for about a day, then slow warming will bring us near normal temperatures for most of next week in the low 70s.

Friday's heat advisories for inland San Luis Obispo County, Ventura County Valleys and Cuyama expire at 8pm.

