Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Further warming Friday, heat alerts

KEYT
By
New
Published 2:48 pm

Temperatures rise further Friday leading us into a warm start to the weekend.

There is a low pressure system in southern California that has the potential to swing some moisture toward the southern end of our region this weekend, 10-20% of showers Saturday afternoon into Sunday.

Because of that southern system, northern areas will be warmer especially San Luis Obispo County.

A heat advisory goes in effect 11am-8pm Friday for Cuyama, Ventura County Valleys, and inland SLO County for near 100 temps.

Onshore flow returns across the region Sunday as high pressure breaks down causing a cooldown.

Another low will keep us cool Monday through Wednesday next week, warmer weather expected to follow.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Evan Vega

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content