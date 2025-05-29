Further warming Friday, heat alerts

Temperatures rise further Friday leading us into a warm start to the weekend.

There is a low pressure system in southern California that has the potential to swing some moisture toward the southern end of our region this weekend, 10-20% of showers Saturday afternoon into Sunday.

Because of that southern system, northern areas will be warmer especially San Luis Obispo County.

A heat advisory goes in effect 11am-8pm Friday for Cuyama, Ventura County Valleys, and inland SLO County for near 100 temps.

Onshore flow returns across the region Sunday as high pressure breaks down causing a cooldown.

Another low will keep us cool Monday through Wednesday next week, warmer weather expected to follow.