Mild Tuesday, tracking a warmup

Temperatures will remain mild Tuesday in the high 60s and low 70s Tuesday, near to slightly below seasonal norm.

Tuesday will also have more clouds near the coast and over some valleys in the morning and evening with sunshine in the afternoon.

Temperatures start to rise Thursday due to increasing high pressure.

The heat will peak Friday, 10-15 degrees above normal, and we will stay warm into Saturday.

Cooling and June Gloom is expected to arrive Sunday into next week.

A wind advisory is in effect until 6am Tuesday, 20-30mph winds and gusts up to 50 mph expected on the southwest coast near Gaviota.