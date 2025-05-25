More fog expected for Memorial Day, May 26th forecast

A mild to moderate onshore flow kept the marine layer for our coastal areas, but some sunshine did sneak through from time to time. Inland areas saw more sunshine with slightly warmer temperatures making for an overall beautiful Sunday. Look for the fog to build once again along the coast and then gradually push inland overnight. However, a moderate northerly flow has developed for a few areas and a Wind Advisory is in effect for the Gaviota region through early Memorial Day. Temperatures for the overnight will dip in to the 50's and 40's for most areas. The usual fog routine is expected for Memorial Day which means beaches will hopefully see some pockets of clearing through the day. Highs should top out in the 60's to very low 70's. More northerly winds could pick up once again for the Gaviota region by the late afternoon or early evening. Inland areas will their afternoon highs reach well in to the 70's and lower 80's.

Looking ahead, a couple of late season cold front or storms will continue to push toward and through the West Coast. High pressure will hold off much of the energy, but enough will get through to keep us under the onshore flow May routine that we are all very familiar with. Day to day fluctuations should be pretty minimal which means a mostly quiet forecast ahead. We will keep an eye on the marine layer afternoon northerly winds each day and update what to expect in detail. Our long range computer is hinting at another potential warm up by next weekend. It's pretty early, but if the computers are correct, triple digits could return for inland areas with mild 70's to low 80's closer to the coast. We will monitor closely and see how this develops over the next few days and pass on the forecast to you via our broadcast shows or right here on our web page.