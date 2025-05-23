Cooler Saturday, warmer Memorial Day

Another low pressure system arrives Friday night creating strong winds and cooler temperatures for Saturday.

A wind advisory is in effect from 6pm-3am Friday, 20-30mph winds and 50 mph gusts possible on the southwest coast near Gaviota.

This system will also bring more clouds for Saturday morning and a delay in afternoon clearing.

Gusty northwest winds will continue this weekend as well with afternoons of mostly sunny skies.

A few degrees of warming is likely on Sunday into Monday, with a boost from weak high pressure though onshore winds will keep our coastal areas cooler.

Mild temperatures remain for the first half of next week but I am tracking our next big warm up expected by next weekend into early June with the chance of a strong high pressure system targeting our area.