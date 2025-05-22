Cooling Friday, strong winds

Stronger onshore winds will bring a cooling trend Friday into the weekend.

Temperatures are dropping quickly as low pressure nears the area, back into the high 60s for some areas.

Increasing winds will also push clouds and fog from the coast into our valleys, creating partly cloudy conditions for the weekend.

A wind advisory is in effect until 3am Friday for the southwest coast, 15-30mph winds and gusts up to 45mph expected.

Slight warming, by a few degrees in some areas, will arrive in time for Memorial Day on Monday.

Temperatures will be near or slightly below normal for next week in the high 60s and low 70s.

There are early chances for a warmup to start off June.