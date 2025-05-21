Warm Thursday, cooling Friday

Temperatures remain warm with minimal cooling across the region Thursday before heat relief on Friday.

Heat Advisories remain in effect until Wednesday evening for interior valleys reaching into the 90s.

Onshore flow is likely to bring more clouds to the coast on Thursday.

Low pressure moves over California on Friday bringing stronger winds, more marine layer and quick cooling to our region. Friday's stronger sea breeze will eliminate heat danger for most areas.

Further cooling arrives Saturday. I am tracking high 60s and low 70s for most areas this weekend - before slight warming by a couple degrees heading into Memorial Day.