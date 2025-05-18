A warm up ahead, Monday May 19th forecast

Mother Nature delivered with a beautiful Sunday as our latest Pacific storm pushed farther east and helped to weaken the marine layer. Breezy to gusty northerly winds are still expected to remain through Sunday evening with a Wind Advisory for portions of Santa Barbara and Ventura County. Wind gusts could reach above 45 mph, especially below foothills and mountains through very early Monday morning. We see very little chance for widespread fog developing other than maybe a few areas seeing some light patchy clouds. Highs on Monday will be on the rise with beaches topping out in the 60's and 70's. Inland areas can expect temperatures to warm in to the 80's and even low 90's.

Looking ahead, as this latest Pacific cold front moves through our region and then further east, look for some warming to occur as we head in to the new work week. The marine layer will likely stay in play, but stick to its usual coastal hangouts for the late night and early morning hours. Temperatures will warm noticeably through much of next week with many areas seeing highs up in the 80's and 90's inland. We could even see a triple digit by Wednesday in our warmest areas. Of course, beaches will be more influenced by the still very cool ocean. Fog will be a little weak and more patchy through mid week before getting a bit more widespread toward next weekend. Another Pacific storm will increase the onshore flow and push in the cooler ocean air, but cooling for inland areas is expected to be very gradual. Heat Advisories could go in to effect next which means you'll need to keep your eyes on updated forecast each day as this return of very warm and even hot weather returns to our region.

