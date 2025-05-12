Cooling Tuesday, tracking winds

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - We are cooling down from a very warm weekend.

Temperatures will decrease slightly Tuesday as low pressure passes through California.

This system will bring gusty onshore northwest winds.

A wind advisory is in effect for the south coast and Santa Ynez Mountains until 9am Tuesday, 20-30mph winds and gusts up to 60 mph possible.

A wind advisory is also in effect for Ventura County Beaches until 9pm Monday, 15-25 mph winds and gusts up to 35 mph possible.

Increased clouds are expected in some areas Tuesday from the cool system.

Our temperatures will warm up by a few degrees later in the week.