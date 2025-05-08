Heat Advisories Friday, near triple digits

The heatwave peaks Friday with over 80 degree temperatures in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria, nearing 90 in San Luis Obispo, even warmer inland.

A heat advisory goes in effect for Ventura County Valleys and the Paso Robles area from 10am Friday until 9pm Saturday with temperatures up to 100 degrees expected.

There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive groups such as children, elderly and people without air conditioning or those outdoors for extended periods of time during peak heat hours.

Fog will be light and limited to the late night and early mornings due to weak onshore flow.

The peak of this warming trend does extend into Saturday with very minimal relief.

It will be a warm Mother's Day though increasing onshore winds will bring some cool ocean air to the coast as high pressure moves east.

Low pressure brings cooler temperatures and gusty winds next week.