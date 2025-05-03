Late season storm lingers, Sunday May 4th forecast

A large trough of low pressure is keeping the entire region under cloudy, cool and occasionally wet skies. Rainfall has been very spotty and light, but the chance for more as well as a stray thunderstorm will linger in to Sunday. Temperatures will stay well below normal for all areas with highs on Sunday only topping out in the 60's with even a few upper 50's possible in the coolest locations. Winds from the north and northwest will also get gusty with a Wind Advisory in place for portions of the Central Coast and South Coast which will last through the night and in to early Sunday. A High Surf Advisory is also in effect for west and northwest facing beaches along the Central Coast and Ventura County. Surf will likely diminish early Monday.

Looking ahead, our unseasonably cool and even wet run of weather will start turn the other way early in the week as high pressure builds across the West Coast. We will still more late season storm systems push toward the Pacific Northwest and this will keep the onshore flow in play. Late night and early morning fog with cool to mild temperatures will persist for our coastal areas. The usual Spring pattern, which we are very familiar with, will slightly vary from day to day. Toward the end of the work week, some warming will likely occur even for the coolest beach communities. Inland areas will see gradual warming through the week and then more so by next weekend with 80's and even 90's expected.