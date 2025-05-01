Slight warming Friday, tracking thunderstorms & rain

Better clearing and slightly warmer temperatures expected Friday before a cool and wet weekend.

Thunderstorms have occurred on Thursday in the Santa Barbara and Ventura County mountains and remain possible through the evening.

A flash flood warning is in effect for the SB and VTA County Mountains until 4:15pm Thursday with possible rainfall rates nearing 1 inch per hour.

Mountain showers are possible Friday but it will be a mostly dry day near the coast.

Light scattered showers expected late Saturday and Sunday, mostly under 1/10th of an inch. Temperatures will be brisk in the 50s for much of the region on Sunday.

Lingering showers possible through Monday before we dry out and warm up by Wednesday.