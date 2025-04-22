Cloudy Wednesday, cool temperatures

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Below normal temperatures and a deepening marine layer continues Wednesday.

Temperatures are dropping from high 60s to low 60s for our Wednesday in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo. Even cooler, in the 50s, along the coast such as Pismo Beach and Vandenberg Village.

Coastal areas will see little to no sunshine as clouds move further into the valleys.

Some warm temperatures will remain for the interior Wednesday though they are cooling quickly as well.

A strong low pressure system will near our area by Friday bringing cooler and gloomy conditions to the entire region.

This week's cooling trend is now extending through Saturday with light rain chances for communities north of Gaviota as a rain storm arrives to northern California.

A warming trend begins next Monday.