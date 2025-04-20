Back to work and school forecast for Monday April 21st

A beautiful Easter Sunday with most areas seeing at least late morning sunshine and seasonal near normal temperatures. For the overnight and in to Monday look for more fog to drift in off the ocean and pushing well inland. Overnight lows will be mostly in the 40's and 50's. Patchy dense fog with some visibility issues could occur for the very late night and in to early Monday. Give yourself some extra time and take it slow if you are driving during the overnight or in to early Monday. Highs on Monday will range from the 60's along the coast to the 70's inland. Warmest areas could just make it in to the low 80's and a few beach communities might see the fog linger long enough to keep temperatures in the 50's.

Looking ahead, the marine layer will take front and center stage as it usually does this time of year. We really see a quiet forecast ahead with mostly small and minor day to day variations. This means more late night and early morning fog with late morning clearing along the coast and ample sunshine inland. Temperatures will stay in the normal range with 60's and 70's for the coastal plain. Inland areas will see mostly 70's to the low 80's in the warmest areas. Wind should not be big factor other than the usual afternoon and early ocean winds that will likely stay below any advisory level. Dense fog with some drizzle could occur, but at this time we don't see any widespread issues related to that. Another late season storm will approach the region by Thursday and Friday with little to zero rain chances at this time. The system will likely just reinforce our typical Spring time pattern mentioned above.

