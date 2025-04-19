Weather looks nice for Easter, April 20th forecast

Plenty of sunshine returned today as our late season storm system pushes farther east. The system was very tricky and interesting as it back tracked from the northeast in our region. Not much precipitation occurred with most areas staying dry despite the very cloudy and threatening skies of the past couple of days. The marine layer will remain in play for the overnight and in to Easter Sunday. This means you can expect fog and cool temperatures for the morning hours. We don't see a great chance for any drizzle or dense fog, but we could see some wet grass for the early morning hours. That might be something to plan for when hiding Easter candy or having outside morning activities. Look for highs on Sunday to be mostly in the 60's and 70's.

Looking ahead, the marine layer will take front and center stage as it usually does this time of year. We really see a quiet forecast ahead with mostly small and minor day to day variations. This means more late night and early morning fog with late morning clearing along the coast and ample sunshine inland. Temperatures will stay in the normal range with 60's and 70's for the coastal plain. Inland areas will see mostly 70's to the low 80's in the warmest areas. Wind should not be big factor other than the usual afternoon and early evening ocean winds that will likely stay below any advisory level. Dense fog with some drizzle could occur, but at this time we don't see any widespread issues related to that. Another late season storm will approach the region by Thursday and Friday with little to zero rain chances at this time. The system will likely just reinforce our typical Spring time pattern mentioned above.