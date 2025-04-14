Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Mostly cloudy Tuesday, cool temperatures

KEYT
By
Published 3:26 pm

Temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies.

Strong onshore flow is brining the marine layer across coastal communities for the beginning of the work week.

Night and early morning drizzle is possible Tuesday and Wednesday.

A low pressure system will bring us a chance of light rain showers between Thursday night and Friday, only about 10%-20% chance of rain for under a quarter of an inch.

Warmer temperatures back in the high 60s and more sunshine arrives this weekend just in time for holiday activities.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Evan Vega

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content