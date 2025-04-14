Mostly cloudy Tuesday, cool temperatures

Temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies.

Strong onshore flow is brining the marine layer across coastal communities for the beginning of the work week.

Night and early morning drizzle is possible Tuesday and Wednesday.

A low pressure system will bring us a chance of light rain showers between Thursday night and Friday, only about 10%-20% chance of rain for under a quarter of an inch.

Warmer temperatures back in the high 60s and more sunshine arrives this weekend just in time for holiday activities.