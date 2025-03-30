March ends on a wet note, Monday March 31st forecast

For the most part, our region saw a mix of very light to moderate showers with most areas receiving between one to two tenths of an inch. A few of our northern areas picked up close to half of an inch on the high end of this storm. Showers will linger through the evening, winds are mostly light and temperatures will stay on the cool side. Any additional rainfall should not exceed a tenth of an inch with maybe two tenths possible for upslope mountain areas.

Looking ahead, light showers could linger in to and through Monday with once again, highest totals being in our northern areas. Temperatures will stay cool with slight warming expected by mid week and then in to next weekend. Winds will be a little gusty through Monday and then could get gusty enough to warrant a Wind Advisory or two being posted by Tuesday. As the storm system moves further east, winds typically blow in behind it and can be quite gusty as we all know. Fog will also become part of our late night and early morning routine by the second half of next week with late night and early morning clouds burning off for most of the coast by the afternoon. April starts on Tuesday and Mother Nature appears to be setting us up with what is very typical early Spring weather for this part of the world.