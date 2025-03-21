Sunny & breezy Saturday, summerlike weekend

Temperatures are above normal Friday to kickoff a warm weekend.

Temps may cool by a degree or so in some areas Saturday with some onshore winds though it will overall be warm and pleasant before temps soar later in the weekend.

Near advisory level winds are expected on the South Coast again Friday and Saturday nights though no weather alerts are in effect for our region as of Friday afternoon.

High pressure arrives Saturday night off the west coast.

A significant warmup occurs Sunday into Monday, feeling more like Summer than early Spring, near 80 degrees.

Present but minimal cloud coverage is expected for some local coasts Monday morning though sunshine will break though across the region by afternoon.

Cooling begins Tuesday or Wednesday as low pressure arrives midweek though temps will lean warm and be pleasant through next week.