More rain Friday, dry Saturday

Another rainy system arrives Friday morning bringing light to moderate and steady rain across the region for a few hours starting around 6am into early afternoon.

Friday's storm will not be as strong as Wednesday night's, though up to 3/4 of an inch of additional is possible.

Breezy northwest winds kept spotty showers moving quickly on Thursday afternoon, and we will be drying out by evening from the midweek downpour. It will be a chilly night between systems up and down the coast.

Stormy conditions exit by Saturday and Sunday, slight warming back into the 60s this weekend.

A weakening part of a northern California storm could bring us some light rain in north Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo County on St. Patrick's Day morning, about 1/4 inch, but little to no rain is expected southeast of the Santa Ynez Valley on Monday.

A winter storm warning remains in effect until 5am Saturday: several more inches of snow possible in SB and VTA mountains. A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 5pm Thursday for SLO County mountains, a couple more inches of snow expected there today.

A high surf advisory remains in effect until 9pm Friday: 10-13 ft waves at SLO & North SB County beaches. 4-7ft waves along the South Coast 6-9ft waves on Ventura County Coast until 3pm Friday.

A wind advisory is in effect until 10pm for Ventura County: 20-30mph winds & 45mph gusts. 15-30mph winds and 45 mph gusts in SLO County until 10pm. 20-30mph winds and 45 mph gusts in Santa Barbara County until 3am Friday.

A flood watch remains in effect for the South Coast and Ventura County until 6pm Thursday though the heaviest rain for the week is behind us.