Watching for rain, Monday March 10th forecast

Sun splashed and mild yet again today as the Pacific storm door remains temporarily shut. Look for another mild evening turning chilly late with a chance for patchy dense fog in low lying areas. Overnight lows will be mostly in the 50's and 40's with a few upper 30's for the coldest locations. For Monday, we stay as the next storm system gathers strength to our west and turns more southeastward. Highs will be mostly in the 60's with maybe a 70 degree reading sneaking in for the warmest valleys with light winds mostly out of the west, but turning more southerly late.

Looking ahead, more clouds will begin to roll in off the ocean by Monday leading to our next chance for rain on Tuesday. At this time, it appears that the first wave from this next system will actually slide a bit further south and possibly miss most of Central California as it hits more head on in Southern California and Baja. This means rain totals will be very light at best through Tuesday before the second shot of rain arrives by mid week. This one is showing a very strong likelihood of hitting us more head on and that means heavier showers through Thursday before weakening and pushing east of us. However, there will still be lingering pockets of moisture and chilly air streaming in from the north keeping us under a threat for showers right in to and maybe even beyond next weekend. Despite our confidence in the forecast models, details with regard to exact timing and daily intensity will likely change. We will update frequently as our forecast model runs come in to the station. For now, Wednesday and Thursday appear to be our biggest potential concern for any significant weather related problems. Again, we will stay on top of things and update frequently both hear and on broadcast channels.