Warm Wednesday, weather shift Thursday

Warm weather continues Wednesday for the region with temperatures up to 15 - 20 degrees above normal. Thursday we will see a split in temperatures between our northern and southern communities.

Gusty north winds continue through early Wednesday, right on the borderline of being below advisory levels in some areas.

Easterly winds pick up Thursday keeping Santa Barbara and Ventura warm.

Weak low pressure systems arrive from the northwest bringing onshore winds and a cooling trend to north Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County first on Thursday.

All local temperatures cool by Friday as cloud coverage increases.

Those weak weather systems bring light rain chances to the entire region through Tuesday of next week.

Only about a quarter inch to a third of an inch is expected at most this weekend.

High surf advisories are in effect until 6pm Wednesday for SLO and North SB County beaches, 10-15 ft waves and 6-9 ft waves in Ventura County.