Sunday looks great, Forecast for Feb 23rd

Gorgeous sun splashed weather continues for us as the Pacific storm track continues to ride well up and over the West Coast. Look for mostly clear skies overnight with some patchy dense fog possible. Lows will be mostly in the 40's and 50's with a mix of light onshore and offshore winds. For Sunday, expect another great day with highs in the 60's and 70's and possibly a low 80 in the warmest spots. Skies will continue to be mostly clear with the exception of mid and upper level clouds passing overhead from time to time.

Looking ahead, high pressure will continue to keep us under stellar conditions with light offshore winds blowing through about mid week. This means warmer temperatures are expected through Wednesday when we could see more than a few 80 degrees readings with a few areas flirting with 90-degrees. Cooler temperatures will return by Thursday and more so by Friday as a cut off low meanders just offshore and then possibly runs right over us. This being a cut off low means that it will have a mind of its own and we will have to monitor closely right through mid week. When low pressure is not entrained or part of the normal Jet Stream steering currents, they can and usually do give our forecast computers fits with regard to timing and trajectory. For now, we will call for much cooler temperatures and just a slight chance for light rain on Thursday and Friday. The rain chances dry up as we head in to next weekend, but the cooler temperatures will likely remain in play.