Warm weekend, record heat possible next week

We have a warm weekend ahead with temperatures expected to peak again next week.

Winds are going to remain calm across the region through Monday.

We will see a mixture off offshore northeast winds and some onshore winds, no major impacts or wind alerts anticipated.

Mostly clear skies but some clouds and light fog possible at times this weekend.

High pressure is expected to strengthen again Tuesday or Wednesday, possibly bringing us record level heat!

A low pressure system arrives quickly Thursday or Friday, temps will cool with a low but present chance of rain.