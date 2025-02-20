Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Warm Friday, gusty winds

KEYT
By
New
Published 2:54 pm

Some gusty winds continue Friday as temperatures rise toward a toasty weekend.

Winds will calm mostly by Friday afternoon across the region with weak winds lasting through Sunday, no wind alerts expected for our weekend forecast.

Above normal, warm and mostly sunny conditions remain with us through Wednesday.

Some clouds and even a very light and early chance of rain shows up Thursday.

A wind advisory is in effect for the Ventura County coast 2am-2pm Friday with 15-25mph winds and 40mph gusts.

Ventura County mountains and valleys can expect 20-35mph winds and 55 mph gusts from 10pm Thursday to 2pm Friday.

Temperatures will be in the mid to high 70s for many areas this weekend, some nearing 70 degrees.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Evan Vega

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content