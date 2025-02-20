Warm Friday, gusty winds

Some gusty winds continue Friday as temperatures rise toward a toasty weekend.

Winds will calm mostly by Friday afternoon across the region with weak winds lasting through Sunday, no wind alerts expected for our weekend forecast.

Above normal, warm and mostly sunny conditions remain with us through Wednesday.

Some clouds and even a very light and early chance of rain shows up Thursday.

A wind advisory is in effect for the Ventura County coast 2am-2pm Friday with 15-25mph winds and 40mph gusts.

Ventura County mountains and valleys can expect 20-35mph winds and 55 mph gusts from 10pm Thursday to 2pm Friday.

Temperatures will be in the mid to high 70s for many areas this weekend, some nearing 70 degrees.