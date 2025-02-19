Warm & windy Thursday, hot weekend ahead

Gusty offshore winds continue this week as temperatures soar to 80 degrees by the weekend.

Sundowner winds expected Wednesday evening on the south coast.

Weak to moderate Santa Ana winds expected pick up by Friday.

Winds calm by Saturday as a warm, high pressure system lingers near our area.

Temperatures will heat up to 15-20 degrees above normal this weekend.

Temperatures slowly cool next week but stay on the warmer side to start off the work week.

Wind advisories go in effect 6pm Wednesday to 12pm Thursday for all local mountain ranges with 20-30mph winds and 50 mph gusts expected. Lasting until 2am Thursday for the South Coast.