Mild Tuesday, warming ahead

Cloudy start to Tuesday in some coast and valley areas with mostly clear skies across the region by midday.

Temperatures in the high 60s Tuesday for most areas, warming to the 70s this week.

Santa Ynez and Santa Barbara seeing those sunny and 70 degree temperatures as soon as Wednesday.

Breezy west and northwest winds are expected through Wednesday, especially overnight Tuesday along the south coast.

High surf advisories are in effect across the coast.

Ventura County beaches can expected waves up to 9 feet through 3am Wednesday.

Up to 12 in San Luis Obispo and north Santa Barbara County, until 9pm Tuesday.

A big warming trend starts Friday through Monday bringing us a very warm weekend.

Temperatures will rise 7-14 degrees above normal this weekend.

Not seeing any significant rain chances for the next two weeks.