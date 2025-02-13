Scattered showers Friday morning, drying follows

Rain rates reached around 1 inch per hour Thursday during periods of heavy rainfall.

Wind alerts for the region expire at 4pm Thursday, 20-30 mph winds and 60 mph gusts expected.

A flash flood watch is in effect through Thursday evening for interior SB County and Ventura County.

A flood advisory is in effect until 9pm Thursday for Ventura County, until 6pm for Santa Barbara County & San Luis Obispo County.

A high surf advisory is in effect 9pm Thursday until Saturday with 4-8ft waves for the South Coast, 12-20 ft waves for north SB County & SLO County coast, 8-12 ft waves for Ventura County.

A flood watch remains in effect for SLO County for Thursday.

Dry conditions return Friday night into the weekend.