Keeping an eye on next week’s storm, Monday Feb 10th forecast

Cooler conditions for our Sunday as a stronger onshore flow kicked in to gear and more clouds stream in from the northwest. There are currently no watches or advisories posted in our region at this time. Patchy fog could develop for low lying areas which could lead to reduced driving visibility the late night and in to early Monday. Very chilly air is also drifting south and this could mean a few areas could see lows dipping in to the upper or mid 30's through the overnight.

Looking ahead, a stronger onshore flow will start to cool things down early in the work week and more widespread fog will likely return. Our focus will then turn to our next storm system which is expected right around mid week. Our long range forecast models are fairly confident that this could be a very significant system with the potential for very heavy rain. As is the golden rule with weather forecasting, the farther out you look, the more open minded you need to be. Details with regard to intensity and timing will likely need to be updated through mid week in order to pin point the biggest impacts. The good news is that this system will finally put us out of high fire danger. The concern is for the many recent burn areas as well as any areas that see mud issues during big storms. For now, we will expect rainfall from early Wednesday trough Friday, possibly longer. Steady rain, showers and possibly thunder could occur with timing and intensity alerts coming quickly. We will update the forecast daily as much as needed to get the word out and keep us all ahead of this storm. You can monitor right here and of course, on our broadcast news channels, 3. 11, and 12.