Watching for the next storm, Sunday forecast Feb 9th

An absolutely beautiful day with abundant sunshine and mostly mild temperatures despite chilly overnight lows. We expect more of the same for Sunday with patchy fog and another night of cold overnight lows. wind is a bit gusty for portions of the Central Coast and near Point Conception. At this time, we do not have any watches or advisories for fog or cold temperatures, but areas to our east and north are posting freeze warnings which means interior areas should expect a pretty cold night. Highs on Sunday should once again warm in to the mid and even upper 60's by mid day. Wind will be mostly light to moderate from the northwest with some more expected gusty conditions near Point Conception.

Looking ahead, a stronger onshore flow will start to cool things down early in the work week and more widespread fog will likely return. Our focus will then turn to our next storm system which is expected right around mid week. Our long range forecast models are fairly confident that this could be a very significant system with the potential for very heavy rain. As is the golden rule with weather forecasting, the farther out you look, the more open minded you need to be. Details with regard to intensity and timing will likely need to be updated through mid week in order to pin point the biggest impacts. The good news is that this system will finally put us out of high fire danger. The concern is for the many recent burn areas as well as any areas that see mud issues during big storms. For now, we will expect rainfall from about Wednesday to Friday which could be heavy at times. We will update the forecast daily as much as needed to get the word out and keep ahead of this next storm.