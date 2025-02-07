Sunny Saturday, Super Bowl Weekend

Dry weather this weekend and more sunshine just in time for Super Bowl and more SBIFF Events.

Partly clouds skies with some nice sunshine in the afternoon on Saturday and Sunday, low to mid 60s across the region.

Our overnight temperatures are starting to drop by over 10 degrees now that the rainstorm has past, so expect even colder nights and mornings.

Winds have also returned back to northerly flow as of Friday into the weekend.

We will start next week dry and cool.

Another storm is expected middle of next week, 1-4 inches of rain possible, perhaps causing a rainy Valentines Day next Friday.

Early forecasts show this next storm has to potential to be the strongest of the season.