Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Rainy Wednesday, 2nd storm Thursday night

KEYT
By
Updated
today at 4:03 pm
Published 2:53 pm

The heaviest part of this storm will be overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

0.75-1.5 inches of rain are possible in SLO & SB Counties through Wednesday, .25-.75 in VTA County.

An additional 0.25-1 inch of rain is expected with the second round of rain Thursday-Friday.

This is a warm storm so no snow expected below 8000 feet.

A wind advisory & high wind warning is in effect until 3am Wednesday for SB, SLO and VTA County mountains seeing up 60 mph gusts, 20-30mph winds near the coast.

We will dry out this weekend and temps will warm up slightly just in time for Super Bowl Sunday, low to mid 60s.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Evan Vega

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content