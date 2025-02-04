Rainy Wednesday, 2nd storm Thursday night

The heaviest part of this storm will be overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

0.75-1.5 inches of rain are possible in SLO & SB Counties through Wednesday, .25-.75 in VTA County.

An additional 0.25-1 inch of rain is expected with the second round of rain Thursday-Friday.

This is a warm storm so no snow expected below 8000 feet.

A wind advisory & high wind warning is in effect until 3am Wednesday for SB, SLO and VTA County mountains seeing up 60 mph gusts, 20-30mph winds near the coast.

We will dry out this weekend and temps will warm up slightly just in time for Super Bowl Sunday, low to mid 60s.